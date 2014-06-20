Dallas mourns the loss of former City Council Member, Carolyn Davis

bcnn1.com

CBS 11 News has reported that one person had been killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night. It has been confirmed that person was former Dallas City Council member Carolyn Davis.

The accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Ledbetter in South Dallas.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was driving an SUV east in the westbound lanes of Ledbetter and crashed head-on into Davis’ car. A passenger in Davis’ car, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Tuesday morning city council representative Adam Bazaldua posted on Facebook that the injured passenger was Davis’ daughter.

The driver of the SUV, who is expected to be charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault, is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Davis served on the council from 2007 until 2015. Earlier this year she plead guilty to accepting bribes from a real estate developer while serving on the city council’s Housing Committee. According to a plea agreement, over the course of nearly two years Davis took some $40,000 in exchange for helping the developer win approval for an affordable housing project.

Davis was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs using federal funds and faced a sentence of no more than five years in prison. The 57-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced in September.

SOURCE: CBS DFW

PHOTO: Compliments of CBS DFW