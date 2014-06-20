Christina Bell is back with new music “Going”

The Belle Report

WHO IS CHRISTINA BELL…Christina Bell is a rising female gospel vocalist from Shreveport, LA. Singing gospel music for almost 20 years, she has traveled the country and shared stages with some of gospel music’s biggest names: Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Marvin Winans, and The Clark Sisters to name a few.

She is a former member of 2x Stellar-Nominated Gospel Group Zie’l. Stepping out as a solo artist, Christina signed a solo recording deal with the legendary Malaco Records and aspires to create music that makes listeners feel good.

“Being a lover of all genres, I want to draw people from all walks of life to Christ. Make no mistake, God is at the center of my life and I have a job to do. I want the message of love, faith, and redemption circulating outside the church to those who may not know the greatest love—Christ Jesus,” says Christina.