Christian Music Newcomers LIVRE’ Snag An NAACP Image Award Nomination

New York, NY — The nominees for the 48th NAACP Image Awards have been announced and taking a spot in the Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary) category are Christian Music newcomers LIVRE’. Ajanee Hambrick, Ariel Malloy, Malik Spence, Kenneth Williams and Richard Tolbert are the five incredible voices that make up this dynamic Urban Worship Quintet from New York. LIVRE’ has captured this esteemed nomination for their debut album JERICHO: TRIBE OF JOSHUA in a category along side gospel giants Fred Hammond, Tamela Mann, Myron Butler and Donnie McClurkin.

The 48th NAACP Image Awards will be televised live on TV One February 11, 2017 at 9PM EST and hosted by actor Anthony Anderson. The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. A full list of nominees can be viewed here – www.home.naacpimageawards.net/nominees.

LIVRE’s JERICHO: TRIBE OF JOSHUA album, released by Glory 2 Glory Records/MBK Entertainment and Sony Red Associated Labels, landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart this summer. The powerful and perfected young singers cranked out a string of radio hits from this album. The worship ballad (and hit video) “Amazing”, title track “Jericho” featuring R&B/Rap star A$AP Ferg, “I Will Be Alright”, and the savy pop inspired praise anthem “Everything’s Coming Up Jesus” all climbed into the Top 30 on Billboard’s Gospel Radio Chart. JERICHO: TRIBE OF JOSHUA also has guest appearances by Mali Music and Jason Nelson.

As newcomers, LIVRE’ has accumulated an impressive list of recent accolades including being named one of the Top 5 Artist To Watch In 2016 and Top 10 Hot New Songs In 2016 (“Jericho”) by Black Gospel.com, named a Get Lifted: 20 Gospel Artists To Watch in 2016 by Essence.com, and being nominated in 10 categories on the Stellar Gospel Music Awards final ballot. The Stellar Gospel Music Awards final ballot voting is open to the public until December 23, 2016. Official Stellar Award nominees will be announced in January and awards given out March 25 in Las Vegas, NV.