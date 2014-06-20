Cheryle Harrison Named General Manager of Bounce

The Belle Report

Cheryle Harrison, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales & Digital Operations for Katz Networks, has added the responsibilities of General Manager of Bounce, it was announced today by Jonathan Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Katz Networks.

“As part of the initial core team that built and launched Bounce, Cheryle has been instrumental in the network’s development, growth and success since its inception. She is a strategic and skilled television executive and the perfect person to help insure that Bounce continues to grow and meet the needs of our consumers, advertisers and affiliates,” commented Katz.

In addition to the newly-created GM role, Harrisonwill continue to direct day-to-day business operations of the Ad Sales and Digital Operations teams for all four Katz Networks which, in addition to Bounce, includes Escape, Grit and Laff. She manages the on-going development and expansion of the strong digital footprints of the Katz networks, including network websites and apps and corresponding web presences to service both affiliates and advertising sales partners.

Harrison has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting and digital media. Prior to joining Katz, she served in ascending positions with Turner Broadcasting. She has been recognized with awards from the National Black Chamber of Commerce and Cynopsis Media, which recently named her “One of the Top Women in Digital Media.”

The Katz networks are targeted, demo-specific brands leading a new generation of fast-growing broadcast networks created to serve cord-cutters, cord-nevers and subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) subscribers. Bounce, seen in 91 percent of U.S. households and 97 percent of all target-market, African-American television homes, features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Escape, currently in 93 percent of the U.S., reaches women 25-54 with a brand of programming anchored in stories of investigation and mystery. Grit, available in 90 percent of U.S. households, targets men 25-54 with a lineup of western and action movies and series. Laff, covering 93 percent of the U.S., is the nation’s first over-the-air network devoted to comedy around-the-clock, and presents contemporary off-network sitcoms and popular movies geared toward an audience of adults 18-49.