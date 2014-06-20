Cheryl Fortune, Domestic Violence Survivor, Celebrates Release of Debut Album ‘Simply Cheryl’

bcnn1.com

Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter, Cheryl Fortune, celebrated the release of her debut album, “Simply Cheryl” (LuDawn Music/Tyscot), with a special album listening performance on Friday October 13, 2017 @ 8 PM CT. “Friday the 13th will never be the same,” Fortune laughed ahead of the event. “We’re going to have a good time and share some uplifting, life-affirming music to motivate us to become better people and to have fun at the same time.”

The album listening party also included Fortune performing with her band and background singers for an intimate, invitation only audience of friends, family and music industry taste makers. The event was broadcast live from the KTSU 90.9 FM studios on the campus of Texas Southern University. It was also streamed live on www.iamsimplycheryl.com/live and on www.facebook.com/SimplyCherylFortune. Download the album from http://smarturl.it/hhlxzy

The album is anchored by the Billboard Top 15 hit, “Fighters.” The empowering song booms with a catchy, marching band rhythm that is as catchy as its message is empowering. The project ranges in styles from `80s and `90s R&B flavor to an un-plugged, acoustic vibe. As a songwriter, Fortune is most noted for co-writing James Fortune & FIYA’s No. 1 hits “I Trust You,” “Still Able” and “Live Through It.” Her songs have also been recorded by gospel greats such as Shirley Caesar, Tasha Cobbs and Zacardi Cortez. She also co-wrote the Top 3 hit, “Hold On,” which features gospel great Fred Hammond and R&B singer, Monica.

Fortune was a member of the Grammy-nominated gospel act, James Fortune & FIYA, where she served as the group’s vocal arranger, backing vocalist and occasional songwriter from its inception until her separation and subsequent divorce from the group’s leader. Over the last two years, Fortune has toured on contemporary gospel legend Kirk Franklin’s “20 Years In One Night” world tour as a background vocalist and a vocal director.

SOURCE: The Christian Beat – Jessie Clarks