Check out The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES PRESENTS !

The Belle Report
Nashville, TN ( December 26, 2017) — Be sure to catch Bobby Jones Presents this week on The Dish Satellite Channel 268, DirecTV Channel 380, Comcast Channel 84, AT & T, Charter and Time Warner. Additionally you can catch Dr. Bobby on your IPAD, SMARTPHONE, or your COMPUTER @ www.watchimpact.com with links @bobbyjonesgospel.com
Be sure to also check your App Store for the NEW IMPACT NETWORK APP.
See Air dates and times below:
SATURDAY DECEMBER 30, 2017
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST.
Encore Presentation!
SUNDAY DECEMBER 31, 2017
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST.,
Special Guest Artist This Week:
NASHVILLE SUPER CHOIR,
WEEDEN – VANTREASE FAMILY SINGERS,
LEMMIE BATTLES,
DEVIN TURNER,
DANIEL McCLAIN,
GILEAD DANCE ENSEMBLE