Check out The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES PRESENTS !

The Belle Report

Nashville, TN ( December 26, 2017) — Be sure to catch Bobby Jones Presents this week on The Dish Satellite Channel 268, DirecTV Channel 380, Comcast Channel 84, AT & T, Charter and Time Warner. Additionally you can catch Dr. Bobby on your IPAD, SMARTPHONE, or your COMPUTER @ www.watchimpact.com with links @bobbyjonesgospel.com

Be sure to also check your App Store for the NEW IMPACT NETWORK APP.

See Air dates and times below:

SATURDAY DECEMBER 30, 2017

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST.

Encore Presentation!

SUNDAY DECEMBER 31, 2017

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST.,

Special Guest Artist This Week:

NASHVILLE SUPER CHOIR,

WEEDEN – VANTREASE FAMILY SINGERS,

LEMMIE BATTLES,

DEVIN TURNER,

DANIEL McCLAIN,

GILEAD DANCE ENSEMBLE