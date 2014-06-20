Check out The Impact Networks BOBBY JONES PRESENTS !

Nashville, TN ( December 26, 2017) — Be sure to catch Bobby Jones Presents this week on The Dish Satellite Channel 268, DirecTV Channel 380, Comcast Channel 84, AT & T, Charter and Time Warner.  Additionally you can catch Dr. Bobby on your IPAD, SMARTPHONE, or your COMPUTER  @ www.watchimpact.com  with links @bobbyjonesgospel.com

Be sure to also check your App Store for the NEW IMPACT NETWORK APP.

See Air dates and times below:

SATURDAY DECEMBER 30, 2017

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST.

Encore Presentation!

 

SUNDAY DECEMBER 31, 2017

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST.,

 

Special Guest Artist This Week:

NASHVILLE  SUPER CHOIR,

WEEDEN – VANTREASE  FAMILY  SINGERS,

LEMMIE  BATTLES,

DEVIN  TURNER,

DANIEL  McCLAIN,

GILEAD DANCE  ENSEMBLE