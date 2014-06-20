CEO/Business Owner and Philanthropist impacts the lives of thousands in Uganda

(Dallas, TX) Roland Parrish is not only the CEO and owner of Parrish McDonald’s Restaurant LTD, he is also the founder of PARRISH CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization that built, finances and oversees the John H. & Marie Parrish Medical Clinic in Ft. Portal, Uganda. The clinic, named after his parents, provides medical services to over 16,000 orphaned children yearly, whose parents have died from HIV/AIDS.

Parrish says, “I have had the tremendous blessing to be apart of transforming the lives of thousands through serving and giving back to communities in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and across the country. However, in 2016, I committed to a project that has literally changed my entire perspective of what it means to serve others and to take care of ‘the least of these’ in a GLOBAL way.”

Parrish, born in Hammond, Indiana is a graduate of Purdue University, is a successful entrepreneur and is the 2nd largest McDonald’s franchisee in the country with 21 locations. He is passionate about helping children in his community and around the globe and to instill in them the importance of higher education. His goal for young people is to capitalize on all opportunities presented to them and where the opportunities are few, he wants to create more for them.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to build a clinic in Ft. Portal, Uganda that bears the namesake of my parents, The John H. & Marie Parrish Medical Clinic”, says Parrish. “The building and support of this clinic feels like a major accomplishment and I believe that gesture alone will save thousands of children from common ailments and treatable diseases.”

Parrish Charitable Foundation is committed to this global work. One of Roland Parrish’s favorite bible scriptures is Luke 12:48 which paraphrased is, “to whom much is given, much is required” and the Parrish Charitable Foundation is blessed and honored to have the resources to serve children nationally and internationally around the world!