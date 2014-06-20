Cedric the Entertainer Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

nbclosangeles.com
Cedric the Entertainer is now cemented with the likes of Hollywood royalty on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The comedian was celebrated at the Thursday ceremony with appearances by Magic Johnson, George Lopez, and Niecy Nash — who just earned her spot on the jaunt.
See photos of the big day below.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 19: Cedric the Entertainer attends his being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
