Cast Set For Clark Sisters Biopic, Produced Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige And Missy Elliott

shadowandact.com

After we reported it was in development late last year, the Clark Sisters biopic at Lifetime has been officially announced.

Not only has the project been announced, but the cast has also been revealed, as well!

Critics Choice nominee Aunjanue Ellis will star as the sisters’ iconic mother, Mattie Moss Clark. The sisters are Christina Bell as Twinkie, Kierra Sheard as Karen (her real-life mother), Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda, Raven Goodwin as Denise and Angela Birchett as Jacky. The project is executive produced by Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott.

The description: The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel recounts the story of the highest-selling female gospel group in history and their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark. Credited with bringing gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the gospel music industry. Christine Swanson is the director of a Sylvia L. Jones-written script.

The legendary gospel group, consisting of sisters Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Jacky Clark-Chisholm and Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark-Terrell, are considered to be gospel music pioneers and one of the first gospel acts to transition to mainstream with an impact not only on gospel music, but Black music in general. Their popular songs include “Is My Living in Vain” and the Gold-certified hit “You Brought the Sunshine.”

Tracie NotStacie @divatia20 THE CLARK SISTERS BIOPIC THO! SANG YA’LL!

The story, with a title that has been changed to The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, will tell the story of the highest selling female gospel group of all time and their mother Mattie Moss Clark

There’s no word on a premiere date.