Bishop Paul S. Morton & The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship To Release Album, A Month of Sundays, June 28, 2019

Bishop Paul S. Morton and some of the leading voices of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship (FGBCF) have come together for a soul-stirring, 14-track live album, A Month of Sundays (Tehillah/Integrity/Tyscot), which will release everywhere music is sold on June 28, 2019. The inspiring set was produced by JJ Hairston and Vaughn Phoenix under the supervision of celebrated recording artist, VaShawn Mitchell, who serves as its executive producer.

The initial radio single, “Release the Rain” is led by guitar-wielding worship leader Chris House and noted music director Eugene Brown. The lilting, mid-tempo track builds into a rousing cry for a spiritual infusion from the heavens. It was composed by House who has penned songs such as “Strong Name” for VaShawn Mitchell and “In Pursuit of Your Glory” for Bishop Paul S. Morton.

“To say I am excited about this project from our Full Gospel Worship and Arts Department is an understatement,” says Presiding Bishop Joseph Walker. “I believe the world agrees with me when I say that while there are many sounds, the sound of Full Gospel is unparalleled.”

The collection boasts performances from various FGBCF leaders such as Bishop William Murphy III (The dReam Center), Bishop Lester Love (The City of Love), Bishop Bryan J. Pierce, Sr. (Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro), Bishop Joseph W. Walker III (Mt. Zion Nashville) and Bishop Paul S. Morton (Changing A Generation). There are also earth-quaking performances from dynamic minstrels such as Sheri Jones Moffet, Kierre Bjorn, Qualesia Bullard, Vernon Byrd, Donishisa Ballard, Greg Kirkland, as well as, the aforementioned, VaShawn Mitchell, JJ Hairston and Vaughan Phoenix. Consumption link: https://fgbc.lnk.to/ReleaseTheRain

The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International was founded by Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr. in 1994 and it has become one of the largest African-American church organizations in the world. Some of today’s greatest gospel vocalists were born from the organization such as Tasha Cobbs Leonard, William Murphy and JJ Hairston, among others. The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship is an offspring from the organization. It released its first album, Embracing the Next Generation, in 2008 and its sophomore set, One Sound, produced the Billboard Top 20 Hot Gospel Songs radio hit “Big” in 2013. Over the last decade, those projects have heavily contributed to the shape the sound of praise and worship music in the African-American church with the popularization of anthems such as “For Your Glory” and “How Great Is Our God.” Bishop Joseph W. Walker III currently serves as FGBCF’s International Presiding Bishop.

