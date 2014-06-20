Bishop Marvin Sapp is giving dating advice to all the singles {Video}

joy105.com

If we were going to ask anyone about dating in the church, it would be Bishop Marvin Sapp. The spiritual leader with two churches, who travels the world ministering to people, stopped by our office to give some advice to those looking for love.

In a world filled with men giving unsolicited advice to single women on how to snag a man, it was refreshing to hear practical, empowering things women can do to make sure the guy is right.

Sapp’s 11th solo album Close that hit stores on Friday and already has a hit single at No.14 on the Billboard Gospel Songs list. But the 50-year-old is most known for his powerful hit “Never Would Have Made It”, which spent a record 46 weeks at No. 1 on Hot Gospel Songs in 2007-2008).

“Never, ever give covenant commitment to non-covenant relationships,” Sapp told ESSENCE. “If he hasn’t walked you down the aisle, there are certain things that you need to withhold, until that time comes.”

Find out what else Bishop Marvin Sapp advises in the video above, and buy or listen to the Close album.

source:essence