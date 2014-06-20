Best-Selling Recording Artist Charles Jenkins earn 5th Billboard Top Ten Single in 5 Years

The Belle Report

Best-selling inspirational recording artist, Charles Jenkins, has dominated the urban airwaves for the last five years with a string of passionate radio hits such as “WAR” and “Awesome.” The Chicago-based hit maker has racked up another big smash with the uplifting, finger-snapping, retro R&B-flavored cut, “Grace” (Inspired People/Empire), which features, Fellowship Chicago, and the dynamic vocalist, Le’Andria. The song slides into the No. 10 slot on Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Airplay chart with 941 airplay detections and the tune’s streams jumped 15% to over 20K for the week.

“Grace” anchors an as yet untitled album that Jenkins is crafting with Fellowship Chicago. “I’m taking my time and writing impactful songs that will appeal to grandma, the grandkids and everybody in between,” Jenkins explains. “The album will be full of music every church can sing out loud! We anticipate releasing it sometime in 2018.”

The St. Petersburg, FL native burst on the national music scene in 2012 when his debut radio single with Fellowship Chicago, “Awesome,” reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Airplay chart and stayed there for 22 weeks. In 2014, the group followed up with the smash “#WAR” that also hit No. 1 on the Gospel Airplay chart and was cited as the most played gospel song of 2015 on Billboard’s end-of-the-year chart. Jenkins has enjoyed other Top Ten hits such as “Just To Know Him” and “Winning.”