BeBe Winans Scores First Solo No. 1 on Gospel Airplay Chart

billboard.com

He previously led with sister CeCe in 2009.

Gospel music veteran BeBe Winansnotches his first No. 1 as a soloist on Billboard‘s Gospel Airplay chart, and his first overall in nearly nine years, as “He Promised Me,” featuring Tobbi & Tommi and introducing Kiandra, ascends 2-1 on the April 28-dated list.

On Billboard‘s Hot Gospel Songs survey, which blends airplay, streaming and sales data, “Promised” bumps 8-7, hitting a new high.

The R&B-flavored “Promised,” co-written by Winans, is the first taste of his upcoming solo studio album.

Winans previously led Gospel Airplay as half of brother-and-sister duo BeBe & CeCe Winans, as “Close to You” hit No. 1 on the chart dated Sept. 26, 2009, for its first of 10 weeks on top.

As a duo, BeBe & CeCe Winans have posted three Gospel Airplay entries; following “Close,” “Grace” reached No. 5 and “I Found Love (Cindy’s Song)” rose to No. 11, both in 2010.

BeBe & CeCe Winans, one of the most popular acts ever to grace the gospel format, last recorded as a duo in 2009. Still, their first work together in more than 15 years at the time debuted at No. 1 on the Top Gospel Albums chart dated Oct. 24, 2009, for its first of 16 weeks in the penthouse.

The set became the pair’s third Top Gospel Albums leader, following Different Lifestyles (1991) and Heaven (1989). Winans added the solo No. 1 Love and Freedom(billed as by BeBe) in 2000.