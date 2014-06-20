Basketball Hall of Famer, 76ers Legend Hal Greer Dies at Age 81

bleacherreport.com

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday that team legend Hal Greer died at the age of 81.

“The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the passing of Hal Greer, an NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and team legend,” the 76ers wrote in a statement. “Throughout his 15-year career with the Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers, Greer solidified his place as one of the greatest basketball players ever.”

Greer is the Sixers’ all-time leader in points (21,586), field goals (8,504), field goals attempted (18,811), games (1,122) and minutes played (39,788). For his career, he averaged 19.2 points and 4.0 assists per game.

He was a 10-time All-Star, seven-time second-team All-NBA selection and won an NBA title in 1967.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982, and his legacy extended beyond just the numbers, per the Sixers:

“Greer was the first player to have his number retired by the 76ers organization when the team retired his No. 15 in 1976. To further celebrate his place in team history, Greer also became the first player to be honored with a sculpture on 76ers Legends Walk at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in 2017. In addition to his historic contributions on the court, Greer will forever be remembered as a true gentleman who used the tremendous platform of basketball to uplift and inspire others.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding Greer’s death:

The Sixers announced they would honor Greer’s legacy during Monday night’s Game 2 matchup against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference playoffs.