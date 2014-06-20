AWARD-WINNING GOSPEL ARTIST DONNIE MCCLURKIN Announces Contest for Singers and Dancers To Perform at Live TBN Concert Taping

When the door of opportunity opens, you must be prepared to walk through. All aspiring and professional singers and dancers who desire to share the stage with gospel singer, Donnie McClurkin, must submit their performance video before midnight (PST) on Friday, May 25th. Contestants in groups comprising, three to six members, must upload their videos featuring one of the award-winning singer’s songs that’s provided at DonnieTV.com or Donnie’s Facebook page. The winners will be announced on Friday, June 1 social media and the Donnie McClurkin Radio Show.

The live TBN concert taping at the Holyland Experience theme park in Orlando, Florida on June 25 will mark McClurkin’s fifth solo live recording of his career. There’s no official date for the RCA Inspiration/Camdon Music release, but fans planning to attend the recording will be the first to hear McClurkin’s new music. According to the RIAA stats, Live from London and More… and Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs surpassed the platinum plus position and remain two of the singer’s best sellers. While We Are One (Live in Detroit) and The Journey(Live) continued to showcase the vocalist in the setting audiences have come to love. His classic studio releases include the self-titled Donnie McClurkin and Again, both landing in the RIAA gold gallery; and Duets featuring collaborations with some of gospel music’s top voices.

“I’m looking forward to my upcoming live recording at the Holyland Experience theme park. I’m also excited about the contest we’re presenting to professional singers and dancers that’s part of a three to six member group. The winners will join me on stage in Orlando, Florida for night of praise and worship,” says McClurkin.

T&T Creative, the company that produces the syndicated Donnie McClurkin Radio Show and DonnieTV.com is overseeing the Holyland Experience contest, submissions and announcement of the winners. All entries not complying to the guidelines listed in the terms of contest will automatically be disqualified. http://donnietv.com/holyland-experience-contest-terms/