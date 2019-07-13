Award-Winning Fames Gospel Icon KURT CARR Releases New Album, BLESS SOMEBODY ELSE!

The Belle Report

Award-winning famed Gospel icon Kurt Carr returns with a vibrant vocal musical extravaganza on his new album Bless Somebody Else (Kurt Carr Gospel/RCA Inspiration), available now. The pioneering two-time GRAMMY® nominated, Dove Award and multiple Stellar Award-winning Gospel Hall of Famer has created another soon-to-be classic album, delivering sixteen tracks filled with rousing vocal runs and cutting-edge melodic flourishes that have made him one of the most illustrious and enduring recording artists, songwriters and producers for the past three decades. Featuring The Kurt Carr Singers and special guests, Bless Somebody Else comes six years since his last release, 2013’s Bless This House. After enduring a painful period dealing with a prolonged season of losing loved ones including his mother Delores, his longtime ministry partner Dorothy King, and mentor Andraé Crouch among others, Carr has come through with Bless Somebody Else, bringing a message of thanksgiving and hope, with powerful inspiration to praise God’s blessings in our lives and be a blessing to others.

After enduring this season of loss, Carr told God, “I’m tired and I can’t do this anymore,” and he says as clear as day, he heard God say, “If you don’t want to do it anymore, DO IT FOR SOMEBODY ELSE.” This epiphany fueled the title track and carrying out his mission with the album, to bless somebody else. Produced and written by Carr, Bless Somebody Else features the all-star single “Bless Somebody Else (Dorothy’s Song).” Carr is joined by The Kurt Carr Singers and special friends Miles Caton, Wess Morgan, Fred Hammond, Faith Evans, Yolanda Adams, Smokie Norful, Erica Campbell, Roosevelt Griffin, John P. Kee, Jekalyn Carr, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Keke Wyatt, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Denise Tichenor, and Zacardi Cortez on the track, which is becoming a new anthem.

Blending traditional sounds along with the rollicking arrangements that have made his songs a staple for choirs and churches of all denominations worldwide, Bless Somebody Else provides a restorative lively mix with new songs such as “With Thanksgiving,” “Blessing After Blessing,” “I Owe You Praise,” “Something Big, Something Marvelous,” “Grace Brought Me Back/Love Lifted Me” feat. Le’Andria Johnson, “I Got Back Up” feat. B. Slade, and creating new arrangements of classics such as “I Never Lost My Praise” feat. the voices of Carr’s 2018 Millennial Search winners Tiya Askia and Travis Taylor, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

With a career spanning over thirty years, Kurt Carr continues to be one of the preeminent music legends influencing Gospel in the world, with distinguished classics like “In the Sanctuary,” “For Every Mountain,” “God Blocked It,” “I Almost Let Go” and more. The maestro has continued to mentor new voices, serve as Creative Director in music ministry at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, TX, as well as maintaining a busy slate of engagements across the U.S. and abroad.

KURT CARR: BLESS SOMEBODY ELSE Track List:

Intro/My Promise I’ll Make Sure You’re Lifted Up Something Big, Something Marvelous Bless Somebody Else (Dorothy’s Song) feat. Special Friends Thanksgiving Prelude With Thanksgiving Blessing After Blessing I Owe You Praise Pastor Remus Wright introduction Grace Brought Me Back/Love Lifted Me feat. Le’Andria Johnson The Fall interlude I Got Back Up feat. B. Slade Say All Is Well I Never Lost My Praise feat. Tiya Askia and Travis Taylor Lift Every Voice and Sing God Bless You Forever

Photo: Compliments of Kurt Carr Facebook