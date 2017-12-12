At&t® Debuts Uplifting Song “Be The Glow” During New York Listening Party

gospelmusic.org

December 20, 2017 – Music fans recently packed the AT&T Store of the Future in New York City to get a first listen of the seasonal inspirational song “Be the Glow,” and meet one of the featured artists and song ambassadors: Earnest Pugh.

AT&T® assembled some of the top names in Gospel and Urban music to record “Be the Glow” over the Thanksgiving holiday. Earnest Pugh, Fred Hammond and Marvin Sapp recorded live in a Los Angeles-based studio, while Fantasia, Monica and Romeo recorded their parts from South Carolina, New York and Hawaii, respectively. The result is an uplifting anthem that will leave a lasting impression on the heart far beyond this holiday season.

“Be The Glow” is a soulful balm during an ominous social climate. A full radio campaign will commence in January, to serve as a continued reminder that good can and will always overcome evil in the world.

The New York event was hosted by distinguished music producer Stanley Brown, and featured a premiere of both the song and an exclusive behind-the-scenes video. Fans were also treated to a special performance by Earnest Pugh along with the Fountain Baptist Church choir from New Jersey.

“This is not just another song,” said Brown, who praised the masterful production on “Be The Glow”. Brown encouraged attendees to download and share the track, adding “this is a message; this is a movement.”

Pugh added: “We have a strong message that we are conveying. It is still the heart of the Father, even though it is not ‘preachy’. This is a song about loving each other, spreading joy and being light in an often dark world.”

“Be The Glow” was written by noted songwriter Keith Williams, a former Minister of Music at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA where Dr. Martin Luther King once served as pastor. Mark Jackson contributed to the song as well. Michael Bereal, who has collaborated with artists ranging from Shirley Caesar and Donnie McClurkin to Deborah Cox and Heather Headley, produced the track.

Get a free download of “Be The Glow” at www.ATT.BeTheGlow.com.