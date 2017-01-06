Anthony Evans is back with new music!

ccmmagazine.com

LOS ANGELES—Recording artist and worship leader Anthony Evans‘ highly-anticipated new album Back To Life (buy) releases February 3, 2017 throughSherman James Productions. A collection of worship songs, this new album features NBC‘s The Voice alumnus on 11 worship-themed tracks exploring authenticity, vulnerability, honesty and the way that the culmination of those three things brought him back to life. It marks Evans’ eighth solo studio album and will be available through all digital retailers and exclusively at Lifeway Christian Stores. Back To Life is available for pre-order on January 6, 2017.

“Over the last year, God has given me one revelation after another through life experiences,” explained Evans, deciding on the ever so appropriate title Back To Life. “I decided to make Back To Life to share how what I’ve learned and what has been transforming in this chapter of my life.”

Back To Life features all-star producer Max Stark, esteemed vocal arranger Tim Davis (Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, Mariah Carey), alongside a slew of background singers with credits spanning Janet Jackson,Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Hudson and Jonny Lang. It includes personally penned selections and co-writes with Krissy Nordoff, Michael Neale (Your Great Name), Cindy Morgan, Martha Munizzi and Kirk Franklin. Sonically diverse, the album features standout songs including the title-track “Back To Life,” the spiritually-affirming battle cry “Believe,” the stirring “See You Again,” and the faith-anthem remake “Ever Be.”

“I don’t ever want to get up on a stage and be something that is not really me or who I am,” said Evans. “I’m hoping people hear how authenticity, vulnerability, and honesty have brought me back to life and that they are encouraged to do the same. I can’t wait for people to hear this side of my soul on the album and when I hit the road in 2017 on The FerVent Tour.”

The FerVent Tour, presented and produced by Jerry Shirer, Going Beyond Ministries and Evans’ own company Sherman James Productions is an evening of dynamic teaching from New York Times best-selling author, speaker and lead actress in the hit film War Room Priscilla Shirer and with worship by Evans. Registration for February 2017 dates opens on Friday, December 2.

“I’m looking so forward to The Fervent Tour in 2017,” said Shirer. “Having the privilege to share God’s Word and encourage God’s People along with my brother Anthony will be the highlight of my year.”

Back To Life track list:

1. See You Again

2. Believe

3. Incredible

4. Ever Be

5. With You

6. Back To Life

7. God Of Breakthroughs

8. Home

9. Everything Changes

10. Your Way

Bonus Track: Because of Your Prayers (Grandma’s Song)

The FerVent Tour Dates:

February 1 | Mesa, AZ | Hillsong Phoenix

February 2 | San Diego, CA | Cornerstone Church

February 3 | Costa Mesa, CA | Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa

February 4 | Rocklin, CA | Destiny Church

March 23| Lynchburg, VA | Thomas Road Baptist Church

March 24 | Jacksonville, FL | TBA

March 25 | Palm Beach Gardens, FL| Christ Fellowship West Palm Beach

March 26 | Orlando, FL | Calvary Orlando

May 25 | Kansas City, MO | TBA

May 26 | Minneapolis, MN | TBA

May 27 | Chicago, IL | TBA

May 28 | Columbus, OH | TBA

June 22 | Brooklyn, NY | TBA

June 23 | Pittsburgh, PA | TBA

June 24 | Grand Rapids, MI | Grand Rapids First Assembly of God

June 25 | Indianapolis, IN | TBA

For more information on The FerVent Tour, visit: www.TheFerventTour.com.