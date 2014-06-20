Anthony Brown & group therAPy “SECOND WIND” Live Album Recording Raises the Bar for Gospel Music

The Belle Report

The Grammy® Award nominated gospel troupe, Anthony Brown & group therAPy’s “Second Wind” live recording blew through the 4,000-seat First Baptist Church of Glenarden (in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.) like a whistling tornado this past weekend. For well over two hours, the dynamic gospel troupe serenaded a sold-out, capacity audience with soul-wrenching ballads and heart-racing, urban tracks with festive, synchronized choreography.

The spectacular five-camera audio and video shoot opened up with the blood-pumping cut, “He Always Wins,” featuring Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell and rapper 1K Phew. Neo-Gospel singer-guitarist Jonathan McReynolds sang “Real” while 20-year-old vocal wonder, Kelontae Gavin, set the building ablaze with the project’s riveting theme song, “Second Wind.” The Super Fan Flash Mob and acrobatic dancers took over on group therAPy’s Go-go-scented radio smash, “Blessings on Blessings” (Key of A Music/ Tyscot/ Fair Trade Services), which is available for streaming/download at this link: http://smarturl.it/BlessingsOnBlessings

Christian Pop star Natalie Grant appeared on stage with her hands raised before she even sang a note. It set the tone for “You Let Nothing,” a performance so heartfelt that it caused grown men to weep. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard did not fail to pummel emotions with “The Name of Jesus.” Brown and his co-producer Justin Savage created a body of work that boasts something for everyone, ranging from trap sounds to a hymn such as “Sweet Hour of Prayer.”

Photo compliments of BET Gospel