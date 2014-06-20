Anthony Brown and group therAPy announce new live recording

blackgospel.com

More than just a concert, the anticipated dramatic live experience and show will serve as the backdrop for a new album, that will take place at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, located at 600 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD.

Preferred seating tickets and general admission tickets are available now at AJBLIVE.com . Brown will also offer the First Baptist Church of Glenarden Super Fan Experience where fans will receive exclusive access to rehearsals, talent meet & greets, VIP seating at the live event, parking passes and more. Details can be found online at AJBLIVE.com , and quantities are limited.

As always, Brown is expected to bring his unique dynamism and phenomenal live presentation to the stage for what is anticipated to be his most exciting recording to date. Unlike anything seen in previous recordings, Anthony will present ‘Cirque du Soleil’ quality artistic entertainment with spectacular visuals, sets and surprises. Joining Anthony, and group therAPy will be a host of special guests including Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, and Kelontae Galvin, with more to be announced.