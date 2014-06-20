Animated Visual Released For “He Heard My Cry” From Grammy®-Winning Gospel Icon Donald Lawrence

The Belle Report

Check out the animated visual for the song “He Heard My Cry” (feat. Sir the Baptist and Arnetta Murrill-Crooms), from GRAMMY®-winning Gospel Icon Donald Lawrence. Filled with a rich color palette and striking artwork, the lyric video brings alive the stylistic flourishes that Lawrence is known for in his music. Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers: “He Heard My Cry,” marks the second single released from the forthcoming celebratory album, Goshen.

VIDEO – Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers: “He Heard My Cry” (feat. Sir the Baptist and Arnetta Murrill-Crooms) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qc7ayHxaxRA

Co-produced by Lawrence and Sir the Baptist, “He Heard My Cry” metaphorically represents the account of Moses’ plea to Pharaoh to let his people go. The single highlights how similar to Moses, believers have to command their personal “Pharaoh” (whatever may be holding them back), to let them free in order to reach their calling. Featuring other smash hits “Goshen 432 HZ” and “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” (feat. Le’Andria Johnson), with powerful declarations to inspire personal breakthroughs and spiritual healing, the Goshen album released on February 1st.