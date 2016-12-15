Actor Wesley Snipes penning book on Spiritual Warfare

joy105.com

Wesley Snipes is making headlines again. The actor has been laying low since being released from prison three years ago for tax fraud, but recently emerged to talk about the new book he’s been working on titled Talon of God. The story, if you couldn’t gather from the title, will pretty heavily deal with themes of spiritual warfare.

Snipes explains:

There are spiritual warriors that inhabit this planet who are here to help balance out the evil forces, and they are always looking for the next apprentice. And when they find the next apprentice to train—the next heir apparent—then they can move on to the higher realms.

The book will be published by Harper Voyager on July 25

Source: Relevant