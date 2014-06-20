ABC Re-Airs Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 Biblical Epic ‘The Ten Commandments’ for 45th Time

bcnn1.com

Cecil B. DeMille’s biblical epic about an original game of thrones played out between two Egyptian princes will be seen again on broadcast television this weekend.

The Academy Award-winning The Ten Commandments will air on the ABC television network at 7:00 pm Eastern/6:00 pm Central, Saturday, April 20.

Except for one gap in 1999, the 1956 classic film, starring Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as Rameses, has been broadcast by ABC around Easter and Passover since 1973.

The Ten Commandments remains one of the most popular films ever made. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

It was also a box office hit. The film is the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time, adjusted for inflation, according to Wikipedia. As of 2011, the movie was estimated to have brought in more than $2 billion.

The cast reads like a who’s who of old Hollywood. Along with Heston and Brynner, the film also stars Anne Baxter, Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget, John Derek, Vincent Price, and John Carradine.

The working title of the film was originally “Prince of Egypt.” It was directed and produced by DeMille, who intended it as a remake of his earlier 1923 Paramount film The Ten Commandments.

According to the Turner Classic Movies website, in the original theatrical version of the film before the opening title credits, DeMille is seen stepping from behind a curtain and onto a stage. He then directly addressed the viewing audience, telling them that the Bible omits approximately 30 years in its description of the life of Moses and that the filmmakers drew upon historical works such as those by Philo and Josephus and the Hebrew Midrash for the picture.

