7 Gospel Artists who went from singing background to going solo

elev8.com
1. David and Tamela Mann
Source:Getty
sang background for Kirk Franklin
sang background for Kirk Franklin
2. Isaac Carree
Source:Getty
sang background for John P. Kee
sang background for John P. Kee
3. Todd Dulaney
Source:Getty
sang background for Smokie Norful
sang background for Smokie Norful
4. Gene Moore
Source:Getty
sang background for Kim Burrell
sang background for Kim Burrell
5. Sharon Ann
Source:Publicity
sang background for Tye Tribbett
sang background for Tye Tribbett
6. Candy West
Source:Getty
sang background for Mary Mary
sang background for Mary Mary
7. Jermaine Dolly
Source:courtesy of Jermaine Dolly
sang background for Tye Tribbett
sang background for Tye Tribbett