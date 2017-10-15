7 Gospel Artists who went from singing background to going solo

Headlines
7 Gospel Artists who went from singing background to going solo

elev8.com

1. David and Tamela Mann

David and Tamela Mann

Source:Getty
sang background for Kirk Franklin

2. Isaac Carree

Isaac Carree

Source:Getty
sang background for John P. Kee

3. Todd Dulaney

Todd Dulaney

Source:Getty
sang background for Smokie Norful

4. Gene Moore

Gene Moore

Source:Getty
sang background for Kim Burrell

5. Sharon Ann

Sharon Ann

Source:Publicity
sang background for Tye Tribbett

6. Candy West

Candy West

Source:Getty
sang background for Mary Mary

7. Jermaine Dolly

Jermaine Dolly

Source:courtesy of Jermaine Dolly
sang background for Tye Tribbett