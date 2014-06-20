6 Movies to Watch to Celebrate Black History This Month

bcnn1.com

It’s the start of February, which means it’s also the start of Black History Month, and one of the best ways to celebrate is by learning more about some of the heroes in African American history, a few of which have had movies made about them. Pick and choose a few to watch this month, or watch them all.

Here are 6 movie recommendations to check out this month and where you can see them online:

“Hidden Figures” (2016)

Watch this historical drama about three African American women who helped with the launch of astronaut John Glenn on HBO Go for free or buy it for $14.99 from Vudu, Amazon Video, YouTube, iTunes or Google Play.

“Ali” (2001)

Will Smith stars as Muhammad Ali in this sports flick that focuses on Ali’s career and the circumstances he faced. You can rent or buy this flick on Amazon Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play or iTunes for as little as $2.99.

“Malcolm X” (1992)

Spike Lee directed this movie tribute on Malcolm X, his role as a Black activist and the legacy he left behind after he was assassinated in 1965. The film can be streamed by renting or purchasing it, with prices starting at $2.99, on Amazon Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play or iTunes.

“Selma” (2014)

This Oscar-winning film about the 1965 march for suffrage, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Selma to Montgomery is available on Amazon Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play and iTunes from $2.99.

“Glory” (1989)

From Amazon Video, Vudu and iTunes to Google Play and YouTube, there are many online options to watch this movie, starring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, about a Union Army during the Civil War that was made up solely of African American soldiers.

“12 Years a Slave” (2013)

Adapted from the 1853 memoir of the same name by Solomon Northup, this film focuses on his life as a free man who was sold into slavery in the South and the cruelty he endures from his owner. The movie can be seen on YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu or iTunesby renting or buying it, starting at $2.99.

SOURCE: International Business Times, Rachael Ellenbogen