5-Year-Old Recreates Photo Of An Iconic Woman Every Day Of Black History Month

Jones told The Huffington Post that the most difficult part of the project has been narrowing down the list of people for Lola to dress up as, since she only recreates one photo per day.

“I tried to pick a diverse group with varied backgrounds,” she said. “I wanted to highlight their accomplishments, regardless of their personal or political views. She just needs to know how they affected the world, so I picked women that could teach her a lesson in some way.”

Lola’s own wardrobe has been helpful for most of the project, and when it wasn’t Jones turned to her mother’s clothes. Jones has also borrowed her husband’s glasses and used her own jewelry to perfect the looks of the black icons, and she bought two wigs and a few hats. Most of the photos were taken on Jones’ cellphone, but her friend, photographer Kayleigh Stefanko, took some to contribute to the project, too.

Jones said her daughter has been having fun dressing up and posing for the photos.

“She likes to get into costume, do hair and sometimes makeup, and in her words, ‘make their faces,’” she said.