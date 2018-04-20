2018 National Day of Prayer Calls for Unity in the Nation and the Church

bcnn1.com

Unity across the nation and among churches spanning all denominations, generations, races and cultures is the overarching plea of the 2018 National Day of Prayer May 3.

Mobilizing people across the nation in public prayer events May 3 — capped by a nationally televised and livestreamed prayer service at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the U.S. Capitol Building — is the day’s goal, event president Ronnie Floyd said at nationaldayofprayer.org.

“America needs God now, more than any time in our generation,” said Floyd, pastor of Cross Church in northwest Arkansas and former president of the Southern Baptist Convention. “America is broken. Division is undeniable and unity is missing. Racial tension is alarming. Lawlessness abounds. Reconciliation appears impossible. Government cannot fix us. Politics will not heal us.”

“Pray for America – Unity” is the 2018 theme, based on Ephesians 4:3, with event participants encouraged to address statewide, regional and national concerns, Floyd said in one of several videos at nationaldayofprayer.org.

“There’s at least one thing we can all agree on today: America needs prayer,” Floyd said. “The National Day of Prayer is biblically based, Jesus-centered and Holy Spirit empowered.”

SBC Pastors’ Conference President H.B. Charles will be a main speaker at the national observance, Floyd told Baptist Press, and Floyd will interview First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose congregation is recovering from the mass murder of 26 worshipers during a November 2017 Sunday service in the small Texas community. Going Beyond Ministries founder Priscilla Shirer, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference president Samuel Rodriguez and other evangelical leaders will participate in the program.

Source: Baptist Press