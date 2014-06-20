19-year-old singer, social media phenom, and 4 time Stellar Award Nominee, Kelonte Gavin, set to perform on the 34th Annual Stellar Awards

The Belle Report

Announced today by Central City Productions 19-year-old singer, songwriter, social media phenom, and four-time Stellar Award nominee Kelontae Gavin is set to perform on the 34th Annual Stellar Awards presented by AT&T and hosted by Kirk Franklin. The live show will be taped in front of an audience at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena on Friday, March 29, 2019. It will air Friday, April 19 at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT and 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on BET Networks after a 15-year hiatus.

The Ridgeville, South Carolina native, who is a four-time nominee for Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, the Contemporary CD of the Year, and Praise and Worship CD of the Year, will perform his Billboard Top 5 smash hit “No Ordinary Worship.”

Accumulating over 13 million streams to-date, “No Ordinary Worship” spent 53 weeks on Billboard’s Official Gospel Airplay Top 30 chart. The song reached Top 5 on three Billboard charts: #4 on Hot Gospel Songs (3.2.2019), #5 on Gospel Airplay (2.16.2019), and #5 on Gospel Digital Song Sales (6.30.2018). In April 2018, Kelontae released his 11-track debut live album, The Higher Experience (MBE/Tyscot Records), which was produced by hitmakers Marquis Boone and Tedy P. The project debuted at #2 on Billboard Top Gospel Albums and hit #1 on the Gospel Albums chart months later. Gavin and the project also made appearances on three popular Billboard mainstream charts: #4 on the Next Big Sound chart (6.30.2018), #11 on Top Independent Albums (5.12.2018), and #94 on Top Albums chart ( 5.12.2018).

The Stellar Awards show taping is open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from $50 – $200 at www.ticketmaster.com .